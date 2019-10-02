Running cross country means that you probably have to run in some tough conditions.
It could be the course that is tough, or maybe the weather isn't the best.
For the Shakopee cross country teams and the other teams that competed at the Victoria Lions Invitational on Tuesday at the Chaska Par 30 course they experience some of the toughest conditions ever to run and compete in.
On a nice day, the course for the Victoria Lions Invite can be a challenge but you throw in the rain and cold weather that hit the area on Tuesday and it turned into a very hard test for everybody involved.
For the Sabers, they did there best in the very tough conditions and turned in solid finishes. The Shakopee girls team finished in seventh place out of 14 teams while the boys team finished 12th out of 16 teams.
The Shakopee girls cross country team finished with 174 points to finish in seventh, just one point out of sixth and 12 back of sixth place. Minnetonka won the meet by placing all seven runners in the top-21 and finishing with 38 points. Eden Prairie was second with 60 points and Edina was third with 95.
Jayda Becker just missed a top-10 finish as she finished in 11th place with a time of 20 minutes, 28 seconds. She was followed by eighth-grader Ellie Hall in 33rd place with a time of 21:33.
Next for the Sabers was Allie Handt in 39th place (21:48.9), Callie Peterson in 45th (22:04.1), Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 46th (22:06.4), Carly Gorter in 54th (22:25.7), and Mikayla Gillson in 55th place (22:26).
AS for the Shakopee boys cross country team, they finished with 325 points to finish in 12th place. Stillwater won the meet with 52 points followed by Eden Prairie with 68, Eastview with 73, and Prior Lake with 74 points.
The top runner for Shakopee was sophomore Dan Olfert, who finished in 36th place with a time of 18:37.7. He was followed Ben Palmieri in 49th place and a time of 18:57.7.
Next for the Sabers was Zach Yuza in 68th place (19:28), Maxwell Wilson in 83rd (19:47.1), Carter St. Martin in 89th (20:03.4), Tyler Balvance in 95th (20:11.3) and Quinn Froats in 97th place (20:17.9).