It was a busy week of running for the Shakopee cross country teams as they competed in two meets in just five days.
Despite that busy schedule both the Shakopee boys and girls teams acquitted themselves quite well in both meets.
On Tuesday, the Sabers competed in the Jaguar Classic meet at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington.
The Shakopee girls cross country team had all seven runners finish 33rd or higher which put them in third place in the team standings with 88 points.
Edina won the meet with 67 points with Owatonna finishing second with 77 points. Rounding out the top-five was Shakopee in third, Chanhassen in fourth (106), and Belle Plaine in fifth (107).
Junior Jayda Becker had another strong run for the Sabers as she finished in sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 44.6 seconds. Chanhassen's Megan Pierson was first with a time of 19:43.9.
Carly Gorter was next for the Sabers in 14th place with a time of 21:31.8. She was followed by teammates Allie Handt in 18th place (21:39), Callie Peterson in 24th (22:03.2), Ellie Hall in 26th (22:05.3), Katelyn Buth in 32nd (22:15.9) and Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 33rd (22:18.6).
In the boys race, the Sabers finished in 11th place in the 25-team field. They earned 273 points to finish just outside the top-10. Bloomington Jefferson won the meet with 53 points followed by Chanhassen (92) and Owatonna (99).
Sophomore Dan Olfert earned a top-25 finish with a time of 18:06 which put him in 25th place.
Junior Ben Palmieri was next in 38th place in 18:23.7. He was followed by Zach Yuza in 63rd (19:09.9), Tyler Balvance in 71st (19:38.1), Max Wilson in 76th (19:42.8), Carter St. Martin in 84th (19:53.6) and Ryan O'Connor in 90th (20:09).
Prior to running in that meet, Shakopee ran in the Farmington Cowbell Classic last Thursday.
The Shakopee girls team ran to a fourth place finish while the boys finished in seventh place.
The girls team finished 106 points to earn the top-5 finish. Farmington won the meet with 24 points. They were followed by Eagan (77) and Rochester Century (78).
Becker was the first Saber to finish in ninth place (20:26.4). She was followed by Handt in 20th (21:13.5), Schmelz-Bundt in 21st (21:22.7), Gorter in 25th (21:41.1), Ellie Hall in 31st (22:05.7), Abby Meger in 32nd (22:06.8), and Mikayla Gillson in 33rd (22:12.8).
The Shakopee boys earned 197 points to finish seventh. Eagan finished with 41 points to finish first.
Palmieri finished first for the Sabers in 20th place (17:43.1). He was followed by Olfert in 34th, O'Connor in 45th, Quinn Froats in 46th, Yuza in 52nd, Balvance in 67th and Simon Horning in 69th place.