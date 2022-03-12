The Shakopee boys basketball didn't get much resistance in the first two rounds of the Section 2AAAA tournament.
The top-seeded Sabers rolled in a pair of home wins — 70-53 over eighth-seeded Chaska March 9 in the quarterfinals and 82-42 over fourth-seeded Edina March 12 in the semifinals.
Shakopee (26-3) is home again for the title game March 18 against second-seeded Eden Prairie (18-10). The winner advances to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Sabers beat Eden Prairie 83-64 at home back on Jan. 8 in the regular season.
The state quarterfinals are set for March 23 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, followed by the semifinals March 24 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. The title game is also at Williams Arena Feb. 26.
Wayzata is the defending champion, beating Shakopee in the state semifinals last year en route to the crown.
The Sabers were also state qualifiers in 2014. Before that, Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005.
The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A.
In the win over Chaska, the Sabers rolled out to a 39-16 lead at the break and never looked back. Shakopee had five players in double figures, led by senior Cade McGraw's 15 points.
Senior Nick Katona finished with 13 points for Shakopee, followed by sophomore Isaac Snell with 11 and seniors Sam West and Yonis Mohamud both with 10.
Senior Josh Magin chipped in seven points, while senior Quinten Snell scored four.
Against Edina, Shakopee outscored the Hornets 41-21 in each half. Katona led the way with 17 points, while sophomore Jalen Langsy scored 13.
Senior Chandler Ross and Mohamud both finished with 10 points, while McGraw and Quinten Snell both had nine and Isaac Snell and Magin each had five. West chipped in four points.
Shakopee entered the playoffs off of a 72-57 home win over Apple Valley in its final South Suburban Conference game March 4. The victory gave the No. 2-ranked Sabers the outright league title with a 16-2 mark.
Eighth-ranked Farmington was second (15-3), followed by No. 7 Eastview (13-5).
McGraw and West led the Sabers in the win over Apple Valley with 13 points apiece, while Mohamud scored 12 and Katona had 11. Langsy chipped in nine points and Quinten Snell had eight.
It's Shakopee's first SSC title since the joining the 10-team league at the start of the 2014-15 school year.