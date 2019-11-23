The Shakopee dance team slogan this year "We Are One."
"Our biggest hope and goal for this year is to have a team of individuals who come together as one," head coach Sam Sayer said." Our slogan this year is, "We Are One." My coaching staff and I chose this because we really want our dancers to focus on being united as teammates, who encourage each other and are there for each other, on and off the dance floor."
This year's Shakopee dance team will open the season on Saturday at the Burnsville Invitational. After that they will jump head first into SSC action with an SSC Jazz competition on Tuesday at Eastview High School.
The Burnsville Invitational is for both high kick and jazz, so the Sabers will get to show off both dances.
"Our jazz and high kick routines this year are very different," Sayer said. "Our Varsity jazz song is, 'Never Tear us Apart.' This song has challenged our team with its high emotion and intensity, but we are working hard to push our boundaries this year. We have a pom themed kick dance this year, 'Bring it On.' This theme has allowed us to find our strength and showcase the fun our team has."
This year's team is lead by captains Kacy Oliver and Malena Bauschke. Other members of the Sabers dance team are Jordyn Blenkush, Katana Kruse, Aryana McDonald, Margaret Muneton, Hope Vosika, Abby Drees, Grace Paulsen, Lily Trauger, Lauren Beck, and Natalie Hodgson, Paige Anderson, Kennedy Traxler, Emily Plagge, Morgan Traxler, Ella Mingo, and Addie Zabel, Aubrey Gunter, Ashley Doble, Alexis Taylor, Ella Fitzgibbons, and Kari Jorgenson.