In its first high kick South Suburban Conference meet of the season, the Shakopee dance team finished in seventh place.
Shakopee earned 303 out of 500 total points and 21 ranking points to finish the high kick meet on Tuesday at Apple Valley High School in seventh place.
Eastview finished in first with three rankings points. Prior Lake was second with six ranking points followed by Lakeville North (9), Lakeville South (14), Burnsville (14), and Farmington (16.5).
Prior to that meet, the Shakopee dance team opened up conference competition with an eighth place finish.
Shakopee competing at the first South Suburban Conference jazz meet of the season last Tuesday at Eastview High School finished in eighth place with 295 out of 500 total points and 24 rankings points.
Eastview claimed the first SSC meet with 418 points and three ranking points. They were followed by Lakeville North (eight ranking points), Prior Lake (9), Lakeville South (12), Burnsville (15), Farmington (19), Rosemount (21), Shakopee and Eagan (27).