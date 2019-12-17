The Shakopee dance team is hosting its annual Winter Youth Clinic and Shakopee Sabers Dance Team Show on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Shakopee High School.
The youth clinic will run from noon to 3 p.m. while the SSDT Show starts at 6 p.m. Dancers will need to be back to the high school by 5:55 p.m.
The clinic is open to any student in grades K-6th and costs $50, which includes dance instruction, t-shirt, snack, and 2 adult tickets to the show.
For the show, there will be performances by each grade level, each Shakopee Sabers dance team and other special performances.
To register go to, https://forms.gle/iMuAWxeKJRrNkKSu8 or send your payment to SSDT attn. Sam Ayer, Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., Shakopee, MN 55379.
Deadline to register in Friday, Jan. 10. Late registrations will be accepted, but a t-shirt is not guaranteed.