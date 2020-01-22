The Shakopee dance team had its final competition before trying to qualify for the state meet.
Shakopee finished in 10th place in both the high kick and jazz competitions at the Wayzata Invitational on Saturday.
In the high kick competition, Shakopee earned 341 total points and 30 ranking points to finish 10th.
In the jazz competition, the Sabers finished with 333 points and 30 ranking points for their 10th place finish.
Wayzata swept the top spot in both competitions as they scored three ranking points in each event.
Prior Lake was second in high kick while Lakeville North grabbed second in jazz.
Shakopee will fine tune its performance the next two weeks in preperation for the Class 3A, Section 2 meet on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Edina High School.
The top three teams in both high kick and jazz will qualify for the state meet held on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Target Center.