The Shakopee dance team picked the right time to have its best performance.
The Sabers earned its highest finish of the season at the South Suburban Conference Championships on Saturday afternoon at Eastview High School.
Shakopee finished in sixth place in the SSC jazz competition as they earned 408 out of 600 total points and 25 rankings points.
The Eastview Lightning won the conference title for the 18th straight year, taking first in both jazz funk and high kick.
Eastview earned four ranking points in jazz to finish in first place. Lakeville North was second with nine points followed by Prior Lake (11), Lakeville South (17), Burnsville (19), Shakopee, Farmington (27), Eagan (32), and Rosemount (35).
In the high kick competition, Shakopee finished in eighth place with 33 ranking points.
Eastview scored four ranking points to claim first place. Prior Lake was second with eight and Lakeville North was third with 13.
Shakopee will compete in the Bloomington Kennedy Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 and the Wayzata Invite on Saturday, Jan. 18 before competing in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Edina High School.