The Shakopee dance team wrapped up its season at the Class 3A, Section 2 dance meet.
Shakopee finished in 10th place in both the jazz and high kick competitions at the section meet on Saturday at Edina High School. The top three teams in each competition qualifies for the state meet on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at Target Center.
In the jazz competion, Shakopee scored 550 total points and 46.5 ranking points to finish in 10th place.
Wayzata was crowned the jazz champion with 733 total points and six ranking points. Maple Grove and Edina finished second and third to qualify for state.
In the high kick portion of the section meet, Shakopee again finished 10th with 527 total points and 47.5 ranking points.
Wayzata was first in high kick with six ranking points followed by Chaska in second and Eden Prairie in third.