The Shakopee boys lacrosse team will have to wait another spring to try to capture that elusive Section 2 title.
For the second straight year, second-seeded Chanhassen denied the top-seeded Sabers the crown, earning an 8-6 road win June 8 in the championship. Last spring, the Storm beat Shakopee 13-12 in the title game.
It was another tough end to an otherwise stellar season for the Sabers. Coach Sean Pollock has guided Shakopee to a 28-4 overall record the past two seasons, including 14-2 in South Suburban Conference play.
The Sabers’ four losses over the last two years have been by a combined five goals.
Shakopee (14-2 overall this spring, 6-1 in the SSC) will have to replace a talented senior class that includes Luke Whitbeck, Alex Kellogg, Tyrus Laden, Colton Maskevich, Jonathan Wamsley, Samuel Crawford, Cody Fanum, Jere Huson and Owen Diede.
But there will be plenty of talent back for the Sabers next spring to make another run in the SSC and in Section 2, including two of its top four goal scorers.
Prior Lake is the only team to beat the Sabers in league play the last two seasons and both times were 11-10 wins.
In the title game against Chanhassen, it was a 4-4 game at halftime. The Storm scored the first three goals of the third quarter and then held off Shakopee from there.
Whitbeck finished with three goals for the Sabers, while junior Linus Toward scored twice. Laden had one goal, while Maskevich and junior Harrison Vega each had an assist.
Junior Weston Brosam finished with eight saves in goal for Shakopee.
The Sabers rolled into the finals with an 11-4 win over fourth-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinals June 6 and a 20-2 victory versus eighth-seeded Delano/Rockford in the quarterfinals June 2.
Against Eden Prairie, the Sabers led 9-1 at the break and never looked back. Whitbeck led the offense with four goals and three assists, while Laden had a pair of goals.
Maskevich and Kellogg each had a goal and an assist, while Toward and juniors Gavin McNee and Zane Orchard each scored once. Diede chipped in an assist, while Brosam made eight saves in goal.
Against Delano/Rockford, Shakopee had nine players score goals in the easy win. Toward led the way with seven goals, while Whitbeck had three goals and four assists.
Orchard also scored three times, adding two assists. Kellogg scored twice, while junior Jadon Hellerud, ninth-grader Zachary Docteur, Huson, Vega and McNee all had one goal.
Maskevich recorded four assists, while McGee, Docteur and junior Bryce Hennen each had one.
Brosam made four saves in goal, while junior Owen Craig also got some time in net making one save.
Whitbeck led Shakopee in scoring this season with 75 points (46 goals, 29 assists). Toward led in goals scored with 61, adding three assists, while Maskevich had 16 goals and 26 assists.
Orchard finished with 22 goals and 13 assists, followed by Kellogg (17 goals, 5 assists), Laden (10 goals, 9 assists), Vega (5 goals, 8 assists), McNee (10 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore Jake Marschall (4 goals, 3 assists).
Brosam made 126 total saves in 16 games, recording a .630 save percentage.
There was no boys lacrosse season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Sabers had its second-ever winning season, going 12-4. The team had a 9-6 mark in 2017.