Brandon Johnson

Senior Brandon Johnson fight for yards in Shakopee's 23-21 home loss to Eagan Oct. 20 to end the regular season.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Shakopee football team let the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA slip away Oct. 20.

Eagan kicked a 30-yard field as time expired for a 23-21 upset win over the Sabers in the final regular season game. It was the second straight loss for the seventh-ranked Shakopee.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

