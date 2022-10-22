The Shakopee football team let the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA slip away Oct. 20.
Eagan kicked a 30-yard field as time expired for a 23-21 upset win over the Sabers in the final regular season game. It was the second straight loss for the seventh-ranked Shakopee.
The Sabers (5-3 overall) got the No. 3 seed in the section and open the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 28 at home versus Farmington (1-7), the No. 6 seed from Section 3.
A first-round win for Shakopee would put them on the road at Champlin Park (4-4), the No. 2 seed in Section 5, or at home versus Mounds View (3-5), the No. 7 seed from Section 4, in the second round Nov. 4.
The winner of that game makes the state quarterfinals, which will be Nov. 10-11 at four different sites across the metro. Shakopee has made the state quarterfinals the last three seasons, including losing 42-28 to eventual state champion Lakeville South last fall.
Fourth-ranked Eden Prairie (6-2) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 6. Tenth-ranked Prior Lake (5-3) got the No. 2 seed, followed by fourth-seeded Minnetonka (5-3), fifth-seeded Wayzata (4-4), sixth-seeded Edina (3-5), seventh-seeded Burnsville (3-5) and eighth-seeded Hopkins (0-8).
The other three No. 1 seeds are top-ranked Maple Grove (Section 5), No. 2 Rosemount (Section 3) and No. 3 Stillwater (Section 4).
In the loss to Eagan, it was a 7-7 game at halftime. The Wildcats scored on two long touchdown runs of 34 and 82 yards, respectively in the third quarter to go up 20-7.
The Sabers came right back in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Dominic Jackson scored on 3- and 1-yard runs to put the his team up 21-20 with 1:34 left to play.
But Eagan was able to drive down the field for the game-winning kick, starting from its own 27-yard line.
The Wildcats competed back-to-back passes of 9 and 32 yards — the first and only two completes of the game for either team — and then followed with runs of 10 and 13 yards on a pair of 3rd and 9s to get into field goal range.
The Sabers' first touchdown came in the second quarter. Senior Jadon Hellerud scored from nine yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
Hellerud finished with 200 yards rushing on 34 carries. He finished the regular season with 1,226 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.
Jackson finished with 40 yards on 11 carries against Eagan.
Senior Jacob Ruud led the Sabers' defense with 12 tackles, while senior Hunter Grommesch had nine. Senior Ethan Welna, Bogdan Freidis and Vincenzo Miller and junior Parker Knox all had six, while junior Leyton Kerns had five.
Shakopee played its last two regular season games without injured senior Garrison Monroe, who is one of the team's top defensive backs and had 403 yards rushing and six touchdowns in the first six games.
The Sabers missed his big-play ability the last two games, but Garrison, who will play at the University of Minnesota next fall, is expected back for the playoffs.