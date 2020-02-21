Shakopee senior diver Ben Koller will compete at the Class 2A state swim and dive meet.
Koller finished in fourth place at the Class 2A, Section 2 diving competition on Thursday night at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska to qualify for next week's state meet.
He scored 358.4 points to earn the fourth and final qualifying spot from the section to state.
Jefferson's Sam Wallace set a new pool record of 458.5 points to win the section diving title. Minnetonka's Oliver Poitevent (385.45) and Jack Eichhorn (378.4) finished in second and third, respectively.
The Class 2A state diving competition will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Shakopee's other divers David Tesar finished sixth, Andrew Leisure finished 12th and Sid Sinha finished 13th.