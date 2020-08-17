Tim Brockhouse dominated the field in Great North Legends at Elko Speedway Aug. 15.
The driver from Shakopee won both feature races, giving him three wins on the season out of four races in that division. Brockhouse also won the first feature on opening night Aug. 8.
There were six divisions of racing Aug. 15. Michael Haggar of Hanover and Jacob Goede of Carver were the two feature winners in Late Models. Those two drivers also combined to win the two features on opening night.
In Thunder Cars, Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake won his second feature of the season, while Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee claimed the other one.
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin also earned his second win of the season, earning the checkered flag the first feature in the Power Stocks division. Nick Oxborough of Lakeville won the second race.
In Bandoleros, Aryton Brockhouse of Shakopee and Alex Hartwin of Portage, Wisconsin each won their second feature races of the season.
Bryan Syer-Keske claimed the Midwest Modifieds race. He was second in that race in the opener behind Brent Kane of Lonsdale.
The third week of racing action at Elko is set for Aug. 22 starting at 6 p.m. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.