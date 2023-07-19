Kyle Ryan

Shortstop Kyle Ryan had two hits and three RBIs in Shakopee’s 10-3 home over Chanhassen July 9.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

Are the Shakopee Indians considered one of the favorites in Section 3B?

They are the only team ranked in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class B rankings, sitting in the No. 10 spot. The Minnetonka Millers are ranked No. 1.

