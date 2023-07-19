Are the Shakopee Indians considered one of the favorites in Section 3B?
They are the only team ranked in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class B rankings, sitting in the No. 10 spot. The Minnetonka Millers are ranked No. 1.
Shakopee (18-8 overall) reeled off four straight wins, two against section teams, before dropping two straight games to section squads, including 7-6 loss in 12 innings at Victoria July 18. The Indians went into the game falling 4-2 at Chaska July 16.
The victories during the four-game win streak against section teams were 10-3 versus Chanhassen July 9 and 19-3 at Eagan July 11.
The Section 3B playoffs start July 30. Four of the eight teams make state. Burnsville, Prior Lake and Young America are also in the field.
The Indians have been left out of the state competition the last four seasons.
In the win over Chanhassen, Vinny Schleper tossed eight strong innings for Shakopee, allowing two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts. Tom Hady gave up one run in one relief inning.
Kyle Ryan led Shakopee at the plate, going 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Shakopee scored six runs in the seventh inning to go up 9-2.
Jack Sievers finished 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Indians, while Steve Boldt, Cade McGraw and Jack Schleper both had a hit and drove in a run. Justin Winterfeldt and Tom Keohen both chipped in one RBI.
Dominick Schleper went 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Kolin Willams scored a pair of runs.
In beating Eagan, Shakopee had 26 hits scoring seven times in the fourth inning to lead 10-3. Winterfeldt had a huge game at the plate, going 4 for 5 with seven RBIs, four runs scored, two doubles and a home run.
Sievers finished 4 for 6 with two doubles, two RBIs and three run scored, while Dominick Schleper went 5 for 6 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Jack Schleper went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ryan was 2 for 5 with three runs scored. Williams was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, while Keohen doubled and drove in a run.
Alex Broholm finished with two RBIs, while Allex Ege had one.
Joey Connelly was the beneficiary of all the run support, working four innings for the win. He gave up three runs on two hits, while striking out seven.
Griffin Larson pitched two scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts, while Ethan Lenzmeier fanned one batter in one scoreless inning.
Against Chaska, Vinny Schelper took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings with three strikeouts. Larson worked two scoreless frames fanning two.
Jake Skogrand went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Keohen also drove in a run. Boldt finished 4 for 4 with two runs scored.
In the loss to Victoria, Alex Duncan led Shakopee with three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Aaron Olson had two hits, including a home run.
Thomas Wilkie pitched three scoreless innings of relief, while Lenzmeier worked 3 2/3 shutout innings for Shakopee.
This year’s Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
For more on amateur baseball in Minnesota and to see the state rankings for Class B and C, go to mnbaseball.org.