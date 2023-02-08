Jackson Vogel

Senior Jackson Vogel had three goals and an assist in Shakopee's 5-1 South Suburban Conference win at Prior Lake Feb. 7.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys hockey team got its brooms out Feb. 7 in its South Suburban Conference game at Prior Lake.

The Sabers swept the Lakers in league play for the first time since the two schools were part of the now-defunct Missota Conference with a 5-1 victory. Senior Jackson Vogel led the way with the hat track and an assist.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

