The Shakopee boys hockey team got its brooms out Feb. 7 in its South Suburban Conference game at Prior Lake.
The Sabers swept the Lakers in league play for the first time since the two schools were part of the now-defunct Missota Conference with a 5-1 victory. Senior Jackson Vogel led the way with the hat track and an assist.
Shakopee (14-6 overall, 9-4 in the SSC) went into the contest off a 6-4 loss versus Lakeville South Feb. 4 and an 8-3 home win over Eagan Jan. 31 in a pair of conference games.
The Sabers are 9-3 since the New Year and are looking like the No. 3 or 4 seed in the upcoming Section 2AA tournament. Top-ranked Minnetonka (19-2) looks like a lock for the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 6 Chanhassen (19-2).
The Sabers and Holy Family (16-5) are battling for the No. 3 seed. Eden Prairie (10-10-1), Prior Lake (10-12-1), Chaska (7-14) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-18) are also in the field.
Shakopee beat Prior Lake 6-3 back on Jan. 7. That was just the Sabers' second win over Prior Lake since Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year.
The last time Shakopee swept Prior Lake in league play was in the 2008-09 season.
In the Feb. 7 win, the Sabers led 2-0 after the first period and was up 5-0 after two frames. Junior Aleksi Huson was stellar in goal with 34 saves.
Sophomore Cooper Simpson had a goal and four assists for the Sabers, while senior Linus Toward had a goal and an assist.
In beating Eagan, Shakopee led 3-1 after the first period and was up 6-3 after two frames. Simpson had a goal and four assists, while Vogel had two goals and two assists.
Toward also had two goals for Shakopee, while ninth graders Cooper Siegert and Nate Pederson each had a goal and an assist. Junior Tyler Lorenz also had a goal.
Senior Lucas Larson and ninth grader Carson Steinhoff each had two assists, while senior Ben Turcotte and ninth grader Jack Kultgen each had one. Junior Alex Pherson made the start in goal and finished with 22 saves.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the SSC leader with just one conference loss, Shakopee got behind 3-0 after the first period and was down 4-2 after two frames.
But the Sabers came out strong in the third. Simpson scored at the 7:35 mark to pull his team to within one goal. Vogel tied the game up with a goal with 1:27 to play, but the Cougars had a quick answer.
Lakeville South answered Vogel's goal just 41 seconds later and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining.
Vogel finished with two goals, while Simpson added two assists. Pederson also had a goal, while Siegert, Toward and Steinhoff each had one assist.
Huson started in goal and made 10 saves on 13 shots. Pherson also played in net and made 18 saves on 20 shots.
The Sabers will end the regular season Feb. 18 in a league home game versus Eastview. Section 2AA seeds come out the next day.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 23 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game will be March 1. The final two rounds are at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee lost 3-1 to Minnetonka in the section quarterfinals last year. The program is 0-14 in the playoffs since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 school year.
In 2021, Shakopee finished the regular season with a 9-6-3 record, but the team had to pull out of the Section 2AA tourney due to COVID-19 complications.