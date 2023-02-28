Jackson Vogel

Senior Jackson Vogel finished his career for Shakopee with 123 career points, including 57 goals and 66 assists.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys hockey team finally got its first playoff win as a Class 2A program, but that's all it would get.

Second-seeded Minnetonka denied the third-seeded Sabers a spot in the Section 2AA title game with a 3-1 win in the semifinals Feb. 25 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.

