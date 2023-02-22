Rae Skattum

Sophomore Rae Skattum had three points in Shakopee’s 45-41 South Suburban Conference loss to Burnsville Feb. 21.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak, but the tough stretch continues.

The Sabers earned a 53-49 win at Lakeville South Feb. 17, but followed that with a 45-41 home loss to Burnsville Feb. 21 in a pair of South Suburban Conference games.

