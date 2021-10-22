The Shakopee football team snapped its two-game losing skid Oct. 20 and will take a 6-2 record into the Class 6A playoffs.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers rolled to a 41-0 shutout at Eagan to end the regular season, getting three short touchdown runs from junior Jadon Hellerud.
Shakopee went into the game off a 30-22 home loss to No. 1 Lakeville South Oct. 14. The Sabers' other loss this fall is to No. 2 Eden Prairie, 23-0 back on Oct. 1.
The 32-team Class 6A playoff bracket came out Oct. 22 and is available at mshsl.org/ section-events. Shakopee earned the No. 2 seed out of Section 6 and will play host to seventh-seeded Park (4-4) from Section 3 in the first round Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
The top seeds from each of the four sections are Lakeville South (8-0) from Section 3, No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) from Section 4, No. 4 Maple Gove from Section 5 and Eden Prairie (7-1) from Section 6.
If Shakopee beats Park, it will get the winner of third-seeded Blaine (4-4) from Section 5 and sixth-seeded Totino Grace (1-7) from Section 4 in the second round at home Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Sabers made the state quarterfinals in 2019, their first state berth since 1981. Last fall, Shakopee won its first two playoff games to again make the state's top eight, but there was not a state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shakopee is 2-2 since losing its starting quarterback, junior Dominic Jackson, in the first quarter of its 42-14 win at Edina in Week 4 (Sept. 24). Jackson had four touchdown passes and six rushing scores in 3 1/4 games before injuring his knee.
Hellerud has powered the Sabers' offense all season. He leads the team with 12 touchdowns and has even thrown a touchdown pass. He went into the Eagan game with 951 yards rushing.
Against Eagan, Hellerud had scoring runs of 6 and 1 yard in the second quarter to help the Sabers build a 21-0 lead at the break. He scored again from a yard out in the third quarter to give his team a four-touchdown advantage (28-0).
Junior Garrison Monroe scored on a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quar- ter for Shakopee. Junior Ari Gaiters also got into the scoring act with a 4-yard touch- down to cap off the scoring.
Monroe threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter, connecting with junior Bogdan Freidis on a 15-yard scoring strike.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Shakopee led the Cougars 14-13 at the half. Senior Nick Katona caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter.
The first one came from Hellerud from four yards out. The second was an 11-yarder from Monroe.
Lakeville South took control of the game in the third quarter, getting a touchdown, a two-point conversion and safety to go up 23-14. The Cougars made it 30-14 scoring a minute into the fourth quarter.
Hellerud had a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left to play to close the game to eight points, but Lakeville South held the Sabers down from there.
Hellerud finished with 112 yards rushing on 28 carries, while Monroe had 56 yards on the ground. Katona caught three passes for 41 yards and the two scores.
Senior Owen Diede led the Sabers defense with 11 tackles.