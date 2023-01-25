Olivia Pawlicki

Junior Olivia Pawlicki scored eight points in Shakopee's 49-44 South Suburban Conference home win over Lakeville South Jan. 19.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls basketball team is starting to pick up its level of play.

The Sabers have won five of their last six games, having a five-game win streak snapped Jan. 24 with a 52-47 loss at Farmington in South Suburban Conference action.

