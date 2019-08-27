The Shakopee football team is going to look a lot different this year.
For the past four seasons under head coach Ray Betton and the Sabers have run the spread offense.
That all changes this year as Betton and the Sabers are going to old school football and running the triple option.
Betton switched the offense because the option fits his players skill set better, he said.
“We changed our offense,” Betton said. “It fits our skill set here. We are a physical team and so far it has looked really good. It fits all of our quarterbacks skills better, which are athletic and can throw. We have the biggest line I have had since I’ve been here. There physical and get after it. Put your hand in the dirt and lets knock people back. Three yards and a cloud of dust.”
The switch in offense should only help senior running back Jack Casey. Casey returns as the team’s leading rusher and Betton said he will get the bulk of the carries again this year.
But in the option offense, one player isn’t expected to carry load. With that Betton said running backs Seth Bakken, Timmie Blue, Donovan Monroe, Connor Raines, and Trevon Lusian all will carry the ball this season for the Sabers.
The leading candidate for quarterback is junior David Bigaouette, who played in eight games last year for the Sabers, rushing almost 400 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
“He’s a lot quicker, a lot faster, a lot stronger and a lot more confident,” Betton said. “We are looking for big things from him this year.”
To run the option offense, a team needs to be able to knock the defense off the line and that comes from a dominate offensive line.
Betton said this year’s offensive line is the biggest he’s ever had and has the chance to be that dominate unit they need.
It starts at the center position with returning starter in sophomore Jade Trelstad. He will be surrounded by some big guys at guard and tackle in Justin Manning who is 6-1, 320 pounds, Martin Koivisto, (6-5, 285), Dylan Hack (6-1, 270) and Will Assen.
When the offense does throw the ball they will most likely target Ethan Mostrom and Nick Katona — both who are 6-5 and will give the quarterback a big target.
As far as the defense is concerned, that unit has been pretty solid for the Sabers the last couple of seasons and Betton expects another solid defensive year.
“We have a very quick defense, our secondary is really active,” Betton said. “We are looking for good things this year.”
The defense and secondary is led by seniors Connor Raines and Elijah Ofori.
Raines will be the defense’s quarterback at the safety position while Ofori will lock down the opponent’s best receiver at the cornerback spot.
Ofori and Raines are both Division I players with Ofori already committing to the South Dakota and Raines still deciding where to play.
“Connor can go to any program in the state and would be the guy. He’s a heck of a leader,’ Betton said. “Elijah is the first player to commit to DI program since I’ve been here.”
Opener
Shakopee opens the season on Thursday at Eagan at 7 p.m.
The home opener is the following against Prior Lake. They follow that up with games against St. Micheal-Albertville, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Stillwater, Wayzata and Edina.
“Our goal is to get to state,” Betton said. “We take one game at a time and right now we aren’t looking anywhere past week 1.”