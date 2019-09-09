A late rally by the Shakopee football team wasn't enough to beat the Prior Lake Lakers.
For three quarters, Shakopee's offense was basically non-exisistent as the Lakers defense was in control.
Shakopee's defense kept the Sabers in the game as they held Prior Lake to two first half touchdowns. The defense turned the momentum around in the fourth quarter as they forced two Prior Lake fumbles and blocked a field goal to give the offense a chance to get going.
The Sabers' offense didn't take advantage of the first fumble but it allowed them to flip the field as the punted the ball deep into Prior Lake territory. The Lakers muffed that punt and Shakopee recovered the ball deep in Lakers territory.
Four plays later Timmie Blue scored on from six yard's out to cut the lead to 14-6. The extra point was blocked which would prove costly late in the game.
The defense held Prior Lake in check again and Shakopee converted a 4th and 7 on the 17 yard line with 3:21 left in the game to cut the lead to 14-12. Austin Schreiver caught the 17-yard touchdown pass from David Bigaouette.
Shakopee tried a reverse pass on the two-point conversion but it failed and Shakopee trailed 14-12.
Prior Lake could not run the clock and punted the ball back to the Sabers who had the ball at its own 19 yard line with 43 seconds later.
On the next play, Bigaouette found Nick Katona on a quick slant pattern and Katona split the Lakers defense and ran for 51 yards to the 30 yard line with 30 seconds left.
After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Shakopee threw the ball into the end zone on second down but the ball went through the receivers hands for an incomplete pass.
Two missed passes later and the game ended with the Sabers losing 14-12.
Prior Lake went up 7-0 when quarterback Nate Raddatz found Jake Anderson on fourth down for a 4-yard touchdown. Tyler Shaver scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.