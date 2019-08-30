The Shakopee football team opened the 2019 with a convincing victory.
Shakopee traveled to Eagan for the season opening game against the Wildcats and came home with a 42-0 victory.
The Sabers exploded for 35 second half points to win going away.
Quarterback David Bigaouette and the Sabers unveiled its new option offense and it worked as they had planned as they scored all six touchdowns on the ground.
Bigaouette scored three of those touchdowns for the Sabers.
He gave the Sabers a 7-0 lead on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The score stayed at 7-0 for the rest of the first half.
Bigaouette and the Sabers took complete control of the game in second half as Bigaouette scored twice on runs of 27 and 16 yards for a 21-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Jack Casey scored from nine yards out for a 28-0 lead.
Trevon Lusian put a nice cap on the game by score two more touchdowns to put the final score at 42-0.
Tough test
The Sabers will step up in the class in its next game as they play Prior Lake next Friday at 7 p.m. at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High School.
The Lakers defeated Rosemount 28-13 in their season opener.