The Shakopee football dropped to 1-2 on the season with its second straight loss to a top-10 ranked team.
Shakopee lost 35-7 to No. 3 ranked St. Micheal-Albertville on Friday night at St. Micheal-Albertville High School.
The Sabers kept the game close for three quarters but the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns to put the final score at 35-7.
Shakopee had a chance to take an early lead on the Knights as they took the opening possession and drove it to St. Micheal-Albertville's goal line but couldn't punch it into the end zone for a score.
The Knights stuffed the Sabers on a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line to keep the game scoreless.
STMA would go up 7-0 late in the first quarter on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Kolby Gartner to Brandon Langdok.
On its next possession, Shakopee was again stopped on a fourth down in STMA's territory.
After that 4th down stop, STMA would score on its next possession for a 14-0 lead.
Shakopee answered right back with a 22-yard touchdown run by Donovan Monroe to cut the lead to 14-7 with 3:26 left in the half.
The Sabers defense got the ball right back for the offense as they recovered a fumble at the Knights 21-yard line with just over three minutes.
Unfortunately, for the Sabers they couldn't get any points out of it as the Knights stopped them on fourth down for the third time in the half.
St. Micheal took advantage of that and drove the ball 65 yards in just over a minute for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead just before the end of the half.
The game stayed at 21-7 until the Knights scored made it 28-7 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and 35-7 with 3:57 left in the game.
Shakopee's offense gained 132 yards in the loss while the Knights gained 370 yards - 234 yards on the ground.
Next
The Sabers tough schedule doesn't get any easier this week as they will play No. 2 ranked Eden Prairie on Friday at TCO Stadium on the Minnesota Vikings practice facilty in Eagan at 7 p.m.
Eden Prairie is 3-0 on the season with wins against Roseville, Woodbury and Minntonka.