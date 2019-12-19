Shakopee's Deven Eastern is going to Row the Boat.
Eastern, a 6-5, 265 pound defensive lineman, announced on Thursday morning that he has committed to the University of Minnesota football team and head coach PJ Fleck.
"First of all, I'd like to thank everyone at the U for guiding me through this process," Eastern said in tweet he posted on Thursday morning. " Next, I'd like to thank coach (Ray) Betton, Mike Morris and the rest of the coaching staff at Shakopee High for enhancing my skills and always having faith in me. Finally, I want to thank my family members for all sacrifices they made for me, as well as all the teachers that made sure I was successful in all my classes. There for, I wanted to announce my committment to the University of Minnesota! #RTB."
Eastern helped the Shakopee Sabers to its first Class 6A state tournament appearance this past fall and its first trip to state since 1981.
He is the first Shakopee player to commit to a Big 10 school since head coach Ray Betton took over the program.