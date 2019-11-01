Shakopee football
Head coach Ray Betton and the Shakopee sideline are all smiles while beating Totino-Grace to qualify for state.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

Shakopee will play in the Class 6A state football tournament.

The Sabers qualified for the state tournament on Friday when they defeated Totino-Grace 21-6 at Totino-Grace High School.

Shakopee will play Lakeville North in first round of the state tournament on Friday, Nov. 7 at Stillwater High School at 7 p.m.

After a scoreless first quarter, Shakopee scored 14 straight points in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.

The first touchdown came on a 26-yard touchdown run by quarterback David Bigaouette for a 7-0 lead. That touchdown came after a long pass to Nick Katona.

On Totino's next possession, Sam Treml forced a fumble by the Totino quarterback on blitz that Luke Randolph picked up and rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles scored late in the third quarter to cut it to 14-6.

Shakopee iced the game away with a long drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with a touchdown run by Ben Reiland.

