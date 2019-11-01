Shakopee will play in the Class 6A state football tournament.
The Sabers qualified for the state tournament on Friday when they defeated Totino-Grace 21-6 at Totino-Grace High School.
Shakopee will play Lakeville North in first round of the state tournament on Friday, Nov. 7 at Stillwater High School at 7 p.m.
After a scoreless first quarter, Shakopee scored 14 straight points in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
The first touchdown came on a 26-yard touchdown run by quarterback David Bigaouette for a 7-0 lead. That touchdown came after a long pass to Nick Katona.
On Totino's next possession, Sam Treml forced a fumble by the Totino quarterback on blitz that Luke Randolph picked up and rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Eagles scored late in the third quarter to cut it to 14-6.
Shakopee iced the game away with a long drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with a touchdown run by Ben Reiland.