Stillwater was no match for the Shakopee football team on Friday night.
The Sabers dominated Ponies 34-7 at Vaughan Field for a nice homecoming victory and to even Shakopee's record to 3-3 on the season.
Shakopee rushed for almost 400 yards against Stillwater and quarterback David Bigaouette scored four touchdowns in the win.
The Sabers offense was on point right from the start of the game as they took the opening kickoff and moved the ball right down the field for a 7-0 lead when Jack Casey scored from two yards out.
On that drive the Sabers completed two long passes to move the ball down the field.
After it was the run game that took over and controlled the game for the Sabers.
While the offense was rolling up big yards on the ground, the Sabers defense didn't allow Stillwater to move the ball at all. The only Stillwater touchdown was a defensive touchdown late in the game.
Bigaouette scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards in the second quarter to push the score to 20-0 at halftime.
He added runs of 3 and 83 yards in the second half to put the Sabers up 34-0 in the fourth quarter.
Sabers will see how its strong option run game and defense can do against the No. 1 team in the state next as Wayzata comes to Vaughan Field on Friday.
Wayzata was ranked No. 2 this week but with No. 1 Lakeville North losing to Lakeville South this week, the Trojans will move up to No. 1.
Wayzata is 6-0 on the season with wins against Blaine, Edina, Prior Lake, St. Micheal-Albertville, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.