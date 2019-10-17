It's playoff time.
The Shakopee football team wrapped up the regular season with a tough 16-13 loss to Edina on Wednesday night to bring its final regular season record to 3-5.
Despite being below .500 on the season, Shakopee's track record was good enough to earn them a home playoff game for the Class 6A football playoffs.
Shakopee earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 6A, Section 6 and will host fellow South Suburban Conference school Farmington on Friday at Vaughan Field at 7 p.m.
Farmington (5-3) is the No. 5 seed from Section 3AAAAAA. The Tigers have beaten Stillwater, Osseo, Eagan, Burnsville and Eastview this season while losing to Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount.
The winner of the Shakopee vs. Farmington game will advance to the next round where they will play either No. 1 seed Totino-Grace or No. 8 seed Forest Lake. That game will be played on Friday, Nov. 1.
The other No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A playoffs are Wayzata, Lakeville South and Champlin Park.
The seeds in Shakopee's section went as follows: No. 1 Wayzata, No. 2 Eden Prairie, No. 3 Edina, No. 4 Shakopee, No. 5 Minnetonka, No. 6 Buffalo, No. 7 Hopkins.
In the Sabers loss to Edina, the Hornets went up 6-0 when Jon Bunce broke through on a 4th and 3 for a 44-yard touchdown run.
A Edina field goal would make it 9-0 but Shakopee' Donovan Monroe would score on a three-yard touchdown run to cut it to 9-6.
Edina answered right back with a touchdown of its own to push its lead to 16-6.
Shakopee cut it to 16-13 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from David Bigaouette to Nick Katona.
Playing tough
For the second time this season, the Shakopee football team gave a top-two ranked team everything they could handle.
But also for the second time this season, Shakopee lost 14-7 to that ranked team.
Shakopee lost 14-7 to No. 1 ranked Wayzata last Friday at Vaughan Field to fall to 3-4 on the season. They previously lost 14-7 to than ranked No. 2 Eden Prairie on Sept. 20.
Against Wayzata, Shakopee trailed 14-7 in the final minute of the game and drove the ball inside the Trojans 10-yard line for a first and goal in the final seconds of the game.
Shakopee had four cracks at the end zone but couldn't get into the end zone as they were sacked on 4th and goal to end the game.
On a cold, windy and snowy night, it was a defensive battle all night long.
Shakopee's defense stopped Wayzata on a 4th and goal of its own midway through the second quarter to keep the score at 0-0.
After that defensive stand, Wayzata forced Shakopee to punt from its own end zone which gave the Trojans good field position for its next drive.
Wayzata took advantage of that and scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the half for a 7-0 lead.
Shakopee tied it up at 7-7 on a 15-yard touchdown run by Seth Bakken.
The Trojans went up 14-7 in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass.
That's when the Sabers drove the ball to a first and goal but couldn't score to tie the game.
Shakopee finished the game with 179 total yards (162 rushing) in the loss to Wayzata. The Trojans gained 302 yards against the Sabers.
Next up for the Sabers is Edina on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Edina.
The winner of that game should get the No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs.