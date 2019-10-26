Shakopee was leading 22-21 with 6.7 seconds left on the clock and Farmington at the 21 yard line.
The Tigers didn't go for the long field goal instead they threw the ball into the end zone but the ball sailed deep into the end zone hitting the goal post.
Everybody turned to look at the clock and the clock was at zero and the Sabers sideline exploded as the Sabers defeated Farmington 22-21 on Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs at Vaughan Field.
With that win, the Sabers will advance to the next round where they will play No. 1 seed Totino-Grace on Friday at Totino-Grace High School. The Eagles defeated Forest Lake 41-9 in its first round game.
Farmington had a chance at the end of the game when the stopped Shakopee on a 4th down with two minutes left to get the ball back.
The Tigers drove the ball to the 21 yard line after they converted a 4th and 14 to keep the drive alive.
Shakopee trailed 21-16 when Connor Raines returned a punt to the Farmington 22-yard line. Shakopee quarterback would give the Sabers a 22-21 lead on a 1 yard touchdown run with 9:19 left in the game.
The Sabers jumped out to a 9-0 lead after a Jaymson Unger recovered a fumble in the end zone and Nick Katona caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Farmington cut it to 9-7 on a 70-yard touchdown pass only to see Jack Casey score to push the score to 16-7.
The Tigers scored the next 14 points to take a 21-16 lead in the third quarter.