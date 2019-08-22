Shakopee is headed to the Minnesota Vikings practice facility and its Twin Cities Orthopedic Stadium.
The Shakopee football team will play its game on Friday, Sept. 20 against Eden Prairie at TCO Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday night.
The Minnesota Vikings announced six high school football teams have been scheduled to participate in the second season of the Vikings Prep Spotlight presented by FVP at TCO Stadium.
The teams will meet in regular-season games, enjoying a unique opportunity to compete at the same venue that has hosted the Vikings annual night practice since opening in 2018.
2019 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 20: Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee (home team), 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: Chaska vs. Apple Valley (home team), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato West (home team), 6 p.m.
The games will be broadcast by FOX 9+ TV (channel 9.2).
The Vikings Prep Spotlight is a way for TCO Performance Center and TCO Stadium to help the Vikings continue its commitment to youth and high school football. Five high school games were hosted in 2018.
“High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said. “The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives. We are proud to share our field with the next generation of football players and hope they make memories for a lifetime.”
Tickets will be sold at participating schools under the pricing that is used for the “hosting” teams’ home games. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.
Ticketed student fans will be offered discounted admission ($10) to the Minnesota Vikings Museum.
Parking is free, and fans can access lots via Vikings Parkway or Ames Crossing, using the 2600 Vikings Circle address as a location.