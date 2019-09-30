All season long Shakopee football coach Ray Betton has preached patience with the new option offense is team was running this season.
He said it will work and get better as the season progresses.
Last Friday night against Minnetonka the Sabers proved Betton right for at least one week.
Shakopee used the power run game to beat Minnetonka 21-14 at Minnetonka High School.
The Sabers rushed for 393 yards against the Skippers to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Jack Casey carried the ball 30 times for 137 yards while quarterback David Bigaouette rushed for 172 yards for the Sabers.
That win against Minnetonka was Shakopee first win against a Lake Conference opponent since they beat Edina 27-23 on Sept. 25, 2015. Shakopee had lost 12 straight games to the Lake Conference.
Minnetonka only rushed for 84 yards and finished with less than 200 total yards of offense against Shakopee's defense.
One of the keys to the game was Shakopee's ability to convert third and fourth downs while not letting Minnetonka do the same. Shakopee converted 8 of 15 third or fourth downs while the Skippers only did it once in eight tries.
Casey put the Sabers up 7-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Minnetonka tied it up late in the first quarter with a two-yard touchdown run.
Shakopee scored the next 14 points on a five yard touchdown run by Seth Bakken in the second quarter and a 22-yard touchdown reception by Nick Katona in the third quarter.
Minnetonka cut it to 21-14 with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but Shakopee recovered the onside kick and was able to run the clock out to win the game.
Next
Shakopee welcomes Stillwater to Vaughan Field on Friday for its homecoming game.
The Ponies are 2-3 on the season after beating No. 5 ranked Mounds View 22-21 in overtime this past week. Their other win on the season was a 28-12 win against Roseville. They have lost to Farmington (41-14), White Bear Lake (24-14), and Woodbury (42-14).