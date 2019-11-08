Shakopee's upset bid in the Class 6A state quarterfinals came up just short on Thursday night.
The defending state champion and No. 4 ranked team in the state Lakeville North scored with 4:57 left in the game to take a 9-7 lead.
Shakopee drove the ball into North's territory with a less than a minute left but an interception by North's best player Raja Nelson clinched the 9-7 win for the Panthers.
Three turnovers hurt the Sabers and helped North hold off Shakopee.
After a scoreless first quarter, Shakopee looked like it was going to score early in the second quarter but a fumble at Panthers' 2-yard line prevented that.
On its next possession, Shakopee quarterback David Bigaouette gave the Sabers a 7-0 lead on a 11-yard touchdown run where he broke three tackles before getting into the end zone.
Shakopee's defense held the Panthers and Nelson off the board until late in third quarter.
North appeared to tie the game at 7-7 but Nelson's touchdown run was called back because of a holding penalty.
The Sabers held North to a 30-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
Midway through the fourth quarter, North drove into the red zone but the Sabers defense stopped them on fourth down and got the ball back with around 7 minutes left in the game.
North took advantage of that chance and Nelson scored a 7-yard touchdown on 4th and 3 with 4:56 left in the game to grab a 9-7 lead.
That touchdown came after the North was stopped on fourth down but was given another try after Shakopee was called for a pass interference penalty.
Shakopee didn't give up and converted a fourth down to get into North territory but Nelson intercepted a pass on fourth down to clinch the win for the Panthers.