The Shakopee boys track & field team ended its mini state drought in the Section 2AAA finals June 1.
Senior Vincenzo Miller won the 110 hurdles for the Sabers and was part of the 4x200 relay team that finished second to earn spots in the state meet. The finals for the Class 3A competition are June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The last time Shakopee was represented at state was in 2019, although there was no 2020 track season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller teamed up sophomores Sir Brody Miller, Aaron Nelson and Joseph Taye to take second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:30.34.
Meanwhile, Miller broke his own school record in 110 hurdles with a time of 14.46.
"I think Vincenzo has a great shot to win the state title, but he still has to go out and perform," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said.
The Sabers ended up seventh in the Section 2AAA team standings with 66 points, four better than Bloomington Jefferson. Minnetonka won the title (219), followed by Eden Prairie (187), Prior Lake (144), Chanhassen (87), Chaska (77) and Waconia (69).
Shakopee's 4x100 relay team of Vincenzo Miller, Sir Brody Miller, senior Andrew McCall and junior Ben Holte ended up fourth (43.03), as did the 4x800 team of sophomores Ryan Becker and Kyle Messner, senior Braden Burger and junior Trentyn Coleman (8:30.37).
The 4x100 team was .22 off the state qualifying time.
The Sabers' 4x400 team of Becker, junior John Thompson and sophomores Easton Raboin and Colin Hokanson ended up seventh (3:37.44).
Nelson made a run at state in the 400 taking third (51.10). Holte ended up eighth in the 100 (11.40), followed by McCall in ninth (11.58) and sophomore Emmanuel Taye in 11th (11.67).
Junior Antwon Butler finished third in the triple jump (41-4 1/2), while Hokanson was seventh (40-9 1/4). Junior Brandon Connelly and Holte both tied for seventh in the high jump (5-11).
Sir Brody was seventh in the 200 (22.81), while Nelson was ninth (22.91). Messner ended up 10th in the 800 (2:04.52), while Becker was 11th (2:05.70).
Ninth grader Owen Stuwe took 10th in the 1,600 (4:49.39) and 11th in the 3,200 (10:20.09) for Shakopee. Sophomore Alan Thomas led the team in the 300 hurdles taking 10th (42.88).
Junior Adam Rasmussen was 11th in both the shot put and discus with throws of 44-7 1/4 and 134-0, respectively. Sophomore Tyler Sparks was 12th in the discus (133-02).
"We have an extremely tough conference and section, but our athletes came out ready to perform," Haskins said.