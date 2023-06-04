Shakopee Relay

Shakopee's 4x200 relay team (from left), Aaron Nelson, Vincenzo Miller, Sir Brody Miller and Joseph Taye, took second at the Section 2AAA meet June 1 to qualify for state.

 Twitter photo by @ShakopeeTF

The Shakopee boys track & field team ended its mini state drought in the Section 2AAA finals June 1.

Senior Vincenzo Miller won the 110 hurdles for the Sabers and was part of the 4x200 relay team that finished second to earn spots in the state meet. The finals for the Class 3A competition are June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

