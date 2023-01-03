Five of the Shakopee boys basketball team's first six games this season were against Section 2AAAA squads.
The No. 3-ranked Sabers won the first three over Chaska (87-83), Waconia (92-68) and Chanhassen (82-79), before losing the last two in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
Shakopee lost 58-53 to Edina to open the tourney and then fell 80-68 to the host Eagles, ranked No. 8.
The loss to Eden Prairie was a rematch of last year's Section 2AAAA title game, a 75-60 Eagles' win. The Sabers graduated seven seniors and their top-five scorers from that 25-4 team.
Shakopee's 4-2 start this winter is not shocking, despite a lot new faces on the roster. Afterall, this is a program that over the years has learned to rebuild fast with a 58-14 record in the South Suburban Conference over the last four years and an 87-21 mark overall.
The Sabers, the defending SSC champions, won their league opener Dec. 20, earning a 77-65 victory at Eagan. Junior Jalen Langsy led the way with 25 points, while senior Termaine Fulton scored 15 and junior Isaac Snell had 10.
Langsy and Snell are the Sabers' only two varsity regulars back from last year. Through five games, Langsy was leading the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game.
Against Eagan, Shakopee had nine players in the scoring column with senior Vincenzo Miller scoring six points, followed by junior Mason Wood and sophomores Eli Schroeder and Isaac Cordes each with five. Junior Kaden Braxton chipped in four points.
In the loss to Edina, Shakopee managed just 16 points in the first half and trailed by six at the break. Fulton led the team with 19 points, while Langsy had 15 and Braxton scored 10. Snell chipped in five points.
Shakopee is one of four SSC teams ranked, along with No. 2 Lakeville North, No. 4 Eastview and No. 7 Farmington.
The Sabers are home to Farmington Jan. 24, at Lakeville North Jan. 27 and at Eastvew Feb. 3, so those three games could be a good indication of Shakopee's potential in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
Section tournament play starts March 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
Prior Lake and Minnetonka are also in the field. The Sabers still have two SSC games with Prior Lake to play, at home Jan. 10 and on the road Feb. 14. Shakopee will be home to Minnetonka Feb. 11.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 22-25. Park Center is the defending champion, beating Wayzata in last year's title game.
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A, where it made state for the first time at that level in 2014, as well as in 2015 and 2021.