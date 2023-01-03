Jalen Langsy

Through five games, junior Jalen Langsy was averaging a team-best 19.6 points per game for No. 9-ranked Shakopee.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

Five of the Shakopee boys basketball team's first six games this season were against Section 2AAAA squads.

The No. 3-ranked Sabers won the first three over Chaska (87-83), Waconia (92-68) and Chanhassen (82-79), before losing the last two in the Eden Prairie Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events