The Shakopee boys basketball team got some revenge Dec. 14.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers had five players in double figures in a 90-87 upset win over No. 1 Wayzata in a rematch of last year's Class 4A state semifinals, a 72-43 Trojans victory.
Senior Cade McGraw led Shakopee with 17 points, while senior Nick Katona scored 16. Senior Sam West and sophomore Isaac Snell both finished with 15 points, and senior Yonis Mohamud added 11.
"It was a very fun game and I’m sure extremely entertaining for the fans," Sabers coach Jacob Dammann said. "Clearly there was very little defense from both teams, but I think that also speaks to the offensive prowess of both squads.
"We were very balanced in our scoring with five guys between 11 and 17 points and all nine guys who played scored."
It was Shakopee's second straight win over a Lake Conference school. The Lakers went into the contest off of a 87-79 victory over Minnetonka Dec. 11 in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins. McGraw led all scorers with 27 points.
The Sabers opened the season Dec. 8 with an 84-52 home win over Robbinsdale Armstrong. Katona led the team with 21 points, while West scored 17 and McGraw had 11.
Last season, Shakopee opened the season with 10 straight wins en route to winning the Section 2AAAA title.
The Sabers look like the section favorites right now. They are the only team in the field ranked in the Class 4A state poll.
Against Wayzata, the game was deadlocked 38-38 at the break. Shakopee was able to build an 11-point lead (73-62) with about five minutes left to play and hung on from there.
Senior Josh Magin chipped in seven points for the Sabers, while senior Quinten Snell scored four.
"We did a better job with our decision making, especially in the second half," Dammann said. "We only had 12 turnovers, where our first two games we had 20 in each. Wayzata was relentless and every time we got an eight- to 10-point lead in the second half they came storming back.
"Down the stretch, we were excellent from the free throw line going 13 of 14 in the final two minutes of the game."
In beating Minnetonka, Katona finished with 20 points, adding nine rebounds and four assists. Mohamud scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while West added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Shakopee opens the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 21 at home versus Rosemount.