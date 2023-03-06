AJ Smith and Leo Tukhlynovych were looking to end their Shakopee wrestling team careers winning a state title.
The two seniors came close to that goal March 4 in the Class 3A individual competition at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Tukhlynovych battled his way to the title match at 160 pounds, but was forced to settle for second.
Smith ended up third at 120 pounds.
"Both AJ and Leo were aiming for a state title and ultimately came up short," Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen said. "However, the growth I saw from them in this last year is incredible. They both put it all on the line, and I couldn't be prouder."
Tukhlynovych and Smith were not the only Sabers on the medal stand. Junior Connor Warren also earned a top-six finish taking fourth at 138 pounds.
The Sabers had six wrestlers at state with ninth grader Calvin Miller, sophomore Kyle Linville and junior Jack Ferguson competing at 126, 145 and 170 pounds, respectively, but they did not place.
"I was very impressed with how our boys finished this season," Van Krevelen said. "Connor had a fantastic tournament and the fourth-place finish was testament to how much work he put in this season."
Tukhlynovych went into state ranked No. 2 at 160 pounds. He faced top-ranked Jed Webster of St. Michael-Albertville in the title match and lost 8-1.
In the first two rounds March 3, Tukhlynovych cruised winning by fall over RJ Reinardy of Owatonna in his first match and earning a technical fall (16-1) over Jonah Anderson of Buffalo in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Tukhlynovych earned a 9-2 victory over fourth-ranked Aiden Erickson of Hastings.
Tukhlynovych was fourth at state last year at 145 pounds. He finished this season with a 26-3 record and had a 74-11 mark in his final two seasons with the Sabers.
Smith, ranked No. 3, finished the season with a 37-8 mark, winning 11-5 over 10th-ranked Zack Carr of Park in the third-place match.
In the first round, Smith pinned Carr to advance to the quarterfinals, where he earned a 7-2 decision over second-ranked JT Hausen of Faribault. But Smith was stopped in the semifinals, losing 8-1 to top-ranked Mason Mills of St. Michael-Albertville.
In the consolation semifinals, Smith won by technical fall (18-2) over eighth-ranked Connor Peterson of Maple Grove to get to the third-place match.
Smith was fifth at state last year at 126 pounds. He earned a 70-17 record over the last two seasons.
Warren had to win three times in the consolation round to get to his third-place match, where he lost by technical fall (19-4) to third-ranked Conlan Carlson of Willmar.
In the first round, Warren won 9-4 over Michael Reinardy of Owatonna, before losing 13-4 to Carlson in the quarterfinals.
Warren won by fall in his first two consolation matches, pinning Dayton Dale of Forest Lake and eighth-ranked Tyler Laudenbach of Apple Valley, respectively. Warren earned a spot in the third-place match with an 8-5 decision over fourth-ranked Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter.
Warren finished the season with a 31-8 record.
Miller was one win away from the medal round, losing by fall to sixth-ranked Grant Marr of Forest Lake in his second consolation match. He opened his tourney with a 12-2 loss to second-ranked Logan Swensen of Wayzata, but came back to win 11-5 over Mikey Jelinek of Stillwater in his first consolation match.
Miller finished the year with a 34-16 mark.
Linville (31-19) got two matches at 145 pounds, but lost 12-2 to eighth-ranked Eli Davis of St. Michael-Alberville in the first round and then 6-0 to third-ranked Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley in his first consolation match.
Ferguson (29-16) got only one state match, falling 7-1 to fourth-ranked Braeden Erickson of Willmar in the first round. Ferguson did not get a spot in the consolation round because Erickson didn't win in the quarterfinals.
Linville was competing in his second state tournament, while Ferguson, Miller and Warren were each there for the first time.