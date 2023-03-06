Leo Tukhlynovych

Senior Leo Tukhlynovych earned a 9-2 win over Aiden Erickson in the 160-pound semifinal match at the Class 3A state individual tournament March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Photo by Mark Beshey/The Guillotine

AJ Smith and Leo Tukhlynovych were looking to end their Shakopee wrestling team careers winning a state title.

The two seniors came close to that goal March 4 in the Class 3A individual competition at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Tukhlynovych battled his way to the title match at 160 pounds, but was forced to settle for second.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events