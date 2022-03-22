The Shakopee girls track and field team had seven athletes competing at state meet last year and six were seniors.
The lone underclassmen was Reanne Geis, but it doesn't look like she will be available for the Sabers this spring. The junior suffered a knee injury during the fall soccer season.
Geiss was part of Shakopee's 4x200 relay team that finished 15th.
"It's a big loss for the team," Sabers coach Zachary Haskins said.
So where does that leave Haskins' squad?
"The biggest thing that I have seen within the first week (of practice) was that we have a very large team," he said.
That's the good news for Shakopee as it tries to defend its section title. However, the Sabers won the Section 2AA championship last year, but the Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes this season.
Shakopee is now in Section 2AAA with the likes of Chanhassen and Chaska. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Waconia come over from Section 6AA, while Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson make the field eight teams, coming over from Section 3AA.
It's a strong section that will definitely challenge the Sabers' depth and younger talent looking to full the shoes of last year's strong senior class.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how our athletes respond to the change in scenery," Haskins said.
Junior Lauren DuBois will be one to watch for Shakopee. She was third in the high jump in Section 2AA last year and just missed the state field. The top two finishers in each event qualify from sections.
Senior Halle St. Martin will also compete in the high jump and in the throws, the shot put and the discus. Eighth-grader Kacie Clasessens could lead the sprints, the 100 and 200 meters, as well as the long and triple jumps.
Junior Joel Makem will also compete in the sprints, as well as the pole vault.
"Kacie did a great job as a seventh-grader last year," Haskins said. "Joel and Halle have taken great strides and are looking to contribute to our team in a big way."
Despite the senior losses, Haskins believes his team can still be in the upper half of the South Suburban Conference if it can make progress throughout the season.
"We have expanded our coaching staff and I'm hoping that this will allow us to do a better job at developing our 400 (meters) and long sprints, as well as creating more depth in our field events," he said.
The Sabers were eighth in the SSC last season. Rosemount won the title, followed by Prior Lake and Eagan.
This year's SSC Championships are scheduled for March 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
The Section 2AA competition will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. The venue is Waconia High School.
This year's Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.