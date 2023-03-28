The Shakopee girls track team is hopeful it can make a bigger impact in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA.
The Sabers return two state qualifiers from last year in senior Lauren DuBois and ninth grader Sammy Carr, along with seniors Haley Zelen and Lillian Allen.
Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins believes there's enough talent back for the Sabers to improve on the team's eighth-place finish in both the sections and in the SSC last year.
"We have about 135 athletes on the team and we returned a lot of our top-end talent," Haskins said. "We are hoping to move up a bit in both conference and sections, hopefully the top half, and send a large chunk of girls to the state meet."
At state last spring, both DuBois and Carr finished a couple spots short of the medal stand (top nine) in their respective events.
Dubois was 11th in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. She set a new school record in that event with a leap of 5-6 in the Section 2AAA competition to qualify for state.
The previous school record was 5-5, which was first set in 1980 by Jane Weinzierl and then matched by Gina Britz in 1997.
Meanwhile, Carr ended up 11th in the long jump at state with a leap of 16-10 1/4. She took second at sections with a mark of 17-4 3/4 to make the state field.
Jayda Becker, a 2021 Shakopee graduate, holds the school record in the long jump (17-7 1/2), so Carr is not far off from that mark.
Allen and Zelen return to help the Sabers' sprinting crew. Allen ended up ninth in the 100 meters at sections last year, while Zelen was seventh in the 200.
Carr is also a strong sprinter, taking sixth in the 100 at sections last year, while also taking sixth in the high jump
"We have had a lot of very talented but new-to-track athletes come out last year," Haskins said. "I believe these athletes can take a major step forward in year two.
"For an area of growth, we will need to strengthen our distance side," Haskins added. "We have some talented runners, but our numbers are small in this area considering how large our team is."
Section 2AAA is one of the strongest in the state with the likes of Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Eden Prairie in the field, along with Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen, Chaska and Waconia.
Minnetonka is the defending champion.
The annual Shakopee Relays will be held April 20 this spring at Vaughan Field. This year's SSC Championships are set for May 23-24 in Burnsville. Rosemount is the defending champion.
The Section 2AAA meet will start May 31 with the prelims and end June 2 with the finals. Both days are Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10.
Rosemount won its second straight state team title last year, followed by runner-up Minnetonka and third-place Edina.