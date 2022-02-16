The Shakopee girls hockey team was denied a Section 2AA title shot Feb. 15.
Second-seeded Holy Family scored three goals 3:54 apart in the second period en route a 3-1 win over the third-seeded Sabers in the semifinals at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee advanced to the second round with a 5-1 home win over sixth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals Feb. 11. Senior Olivia Grabianowski led the way with four goals.
Shakopee finished the season with an 11-16 overall record (7-11 in the South Suburban Conference). Its streak of winning seasons ends at seven, but the program has had a.500 record or better in 16 of the last 18 years.
Shakopee will have to replace seven seniors next year — Grabianowski, Jessica Brook, Riley Peterson, Holly Schmidt, Edie Schmidt, Penny Berens and Alex Boots.
Grabianowski led the Sabers in points this season with 34 (16 goals, 18 assists). Peterson finished with 12 goals and 13 assists, followed by junior Annika Willmert (6 goals, 21 assists), junior Raegen Nash (8 goals, 10 assists), ninth-grader Hannah Grabianowski (10 goals, 6 assists) and Edie Schmidt (1 goal, 11 assists).
Boots finished her final year in goal for Shakopee, posting a 3.06 goals-against average, an .894 save percentage and two shutouts. She had 32 saves in the semifinal loss to Holy Family.
Edie Schmidt scored 29 seconds into the second period to put Shakopee up 1-0. Peterson had the assist. The 1-0 lead stood for nearly 11 minutes before the Fire scored their flurry goals to take control of the game.
In the win over Jefferson, Boots finished with 22 saves. Olivia Grabianowski scored two of her four goals in the second period to give her team a 3-1 lead. She scored two times in the final frame to put the Jaguars away.
Nash also had a goal for Shakopee. Peterson finished with three assists, while ninth-grader Lily Canny had two and junior Emma Heyer and Edie Schmidt both had one.
Shakopee has advanced to the section semifinals six of the last seven seasons. The team lost in the first round last year, falling 3-2 in overtime to Jefferson.
The Sabers made it to the section title game in 2018, but fell 3-0 to Eden Prairie in the championship.
That's the program's only section finals appearance since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 season.