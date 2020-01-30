The Shakopee girls basketball team bounced back from two tough losses to beat the Eastview Lightning.
Shakopee improved to 11-7 on the season and 4-7 in the South Suburban Conference when they pulled away late from the Lightning for a 41-30 victory on Tuesday night at Shakopee High School.
The game was tight throughout its duration until the Sabers finished the game on a 17-6 run to win by 11 points.
The game was tied at 24-24 with four minutes left in the game when Shakopee took over.
A big three by Delaney Jossart put the Sabers up and they never trailed and pulled away for the win.
A big difference in the game came on the glass as Shakopee outrebounded the Lightning 28-13 in the win.
Kelley Brennan continued her strong play with a team-high 14 points. Natalie Holte finished with 11 points in the win.
Prior to that SSC win, Shakopee suffered two tough conference losses to Farmington and Apple Valley.
The 62-61 loss to Apple Valley last Friday night stung as the Sabers held a 61-60 lead with five seconds but the Eagles scored in the last second to get the win over Shakopee.
With five seconds left on the clock and the ball under the basket, Valley ran a quick post up play on the inbounds play to score and beat the Sabers 62-61.
"Need one stop and didn't get it," head coach Juan Mitchell said.
The game was one of each team taking its turn with a big run.
Early in the game, Shakopee led 11-5 but the Eagles scored 10 straight points for a 15-11 lead.
Shakopee answered that run with a 18-4 run of its own for a 29-19 lead. Valley would cut that lead to 31-28 at halftime.
Brennan scored a team-high 18 points while Holte and Paige Broze each scored 14 points.
The Sabers committed 20 turnovers and missed 13 free throws in the loss.
A day before the Valley loss, Shakopee lost 71-55 to No. 3 ranked Farmington.
"We played better in this game than we did the first time we played them," Mitchell said.
The first time the Sabers played Farmington they lost by 44 points.
In this game at Farmington High School, the Tigers outscored Shakopee by 39-25 in the first half and went on to win by 16 points.
Holte led the Sabers with 13 points.