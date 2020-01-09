This wasn't the start the Shakopee girls basketball team wanted out of the break.
The Sabers came back from its customary two-week break around Christmas by dropping its first two games.
Those losses snapped a three-game win streak the Sabers were on before the break and drops their overall record to 7-4 and its South Suburban Conference record to 1-4.
The latest setback came on Tuesday night at home when they lost 52-44 to the Prior Lake Lakers.
The Lakers 2-3 zone gave the Sabers fits all night but Shakopee was able to play even with Prior Lake in the first half and went into halftime tied at 20-20.
The start of the second half was a nightmare for the Sabers as they didn't score for the first 6:26 of the second half which allowed the Lakers to build up a 28-20 lead.
Shakopee tied at 32-32 with a Natalie Holte three-pointer with nine minutes left in the game but Prior Lake came right back and scored on its next possession for a 34-32 lead and wouldn't relinquish that lead for the rest of the game.
Holte led the Sabers with 15 points in the loss. Kelly Brennan added 12 points.
Prior to that loss, Shakopee lost to No. 6 ranked Rosemount 46-42 last Friday at home.
The Sabers trailed 22-17 late in the first half but cut it 24-22 at halftime and would take a 28-26 lead on the Irish in the second half on a Delaney Jossart three-pointer.
Rosemount would answer with a 13-4 run to grab a 39-32 lead with around four minutes left in the game.
Shakopee came back with a three from Holte to cut it to 39-32 and a three from Maya Mitchell to cut it to 45-42 but that's as close as they would get as Rosemount would win 46-42.
Jossart and Paige Broze would led the Sabers in scoring with 11 points each.
The Sabers will play three games next week against Lakeville South, Edina and Farmington.
The game against South will be at home on Tuesday, while they play at Edina on Thursday and at Farmington on Friday.