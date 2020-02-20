The Shakopee girls basketball team’s four-game win streak was snapped by Lakeville North.
North used a late run to beat the Sabers 68-61 on Tuesday night at Lakeville North High School.
Shakopee trailed North 57-54 but Paige Broze made a big steal on the defensive end and the Sabers found a wide open Delaney Jossart, who knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 57-57 with 4:20 left in the game.
The teams exchanged baskets to tie it up at 59-59 but that’s when North took over.
The Panthers scored nine straight points behind the dynamic duo of Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma to build up a 68-59 lead with under a minute left. Jensen and Kuma scored the final nine points for Lakeville North and finished with 28 and 21 points, respectively.
Shakopee had a solid offensive game with four players scoring 10 points or more. The Sabers were led by Jossart’s 14 points as she hit four threes in the loss. Broze added 11 points and Natalie Holte and Maya Mitchell both scored 10.
Prior to that loss, Shakopee defeated Burnsville 76-53 last Thursday night at Shakopee High School.
The Sabers scored 40 points in the first half and led by 16 points at half as they cruised to the 23-point victory and their fourth win in a row.
Kelley Brennan led the Sabers with 18 points while Broze poured in 16, Kate Cordes 11 and Holte 10 points.
Playoffs
Shakopee wrapped up the regular season on Friday night with a game at home against Apple Valley.
The Sabers have a 16-9 overall record and an 8-9 South Suburban Conference record.
The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the quarterfinals at the higher-seeded gym. The semifinals will be played on Saturday afternoon with the finals on Friday, March 6. Both the semifinals and finals will be played at the highest seed’s gym.
Shakopee should get one of the top-four seeds and host a section quarterfinal game.