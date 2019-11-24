Can the Shakopee girls basketball team make it back to the state tournament?
That's the question for the Sabers as they enter the 2019-20 season.
It won't be easy with a tough schedule ahead of the Sabers and a revamped lineup.
"That's always the goal, but we lost three seniors that did a lot for us and another player to injury, so we have a lot of youngsters that need to come through but the goal is always the same," head coach Juan Mitchell said. "The conference is tough, the section is tough."
Mitchell said they have to replace around 800 points and 500 rebounds but believes in his program that kids will step up and they will find away to replace those players and the numbers.
He said juniors Natalie Holte and Kelley Brennan return to lead the team this season. Holte averaged 11.5 points per game last year as a sophomore and Brennan averaged just over eight points per game.
Also returning is Delaney Jossart, who returns after missing most of last season because of injury and will give the Sabers a strong outside shooting presence.
After that, Mitchell said, they will be leaning on younger players Jazmyn McClellon, Maya Mitchell, Paige Brosz, Kate Cordes, Jasyme Hale and others to pick up the slack.
Even with a young team, Mitchell said they want to continue to play a fast, up-tempo style.
"We want to trap and keep mixing things up and play 9-10 girls and get up and down the court," Mitchell said. "We always try to play faster, trap, press, that's always the goal sometimes it doesn't work that way."
The road back to the state tournament begins on Tuesday for the Sabers as they host New Prague at 7 p.m. They follow that up with non-conference games against Chaska, and Robbinsdale Armstrong before opening South Suburban Conference play against the defending SSC champions and preseason favorite Farmington on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at home.