The Shakopee girls basketball team could not overcome a poor start to keep its season going.
Shakopee fell behind 12-0 in the opening minutes of its Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal game against Chaska last Saturday and would lose that game 67-48 at Chaska High School.
That loss ends the Sabers season with a 17-11 record.
The No. 4 seeded Sabers came into the semifinal game against the No. 1 seeded Hawks confident after beating Edina by 20 points in the quarterfinals and knowing they beat Chaska during the season 58-53.
That confidence didn't help against Chaska's hot shooting during the game.
Chaska went up 12-0 against Shakopee's zone defense but the Sabers battled back to make it 17-10 and only trailed 30-20 at halftime.
The Hawks outscored the Sabers 11-5 in the first six minutes to extend its lead to 41-25.
Shakopee cut into the lead but a three-pointer by Chaska freshman Kennedy Sanders with about six minutes left took the air out of the Sabers comeback.
The Sabers couldn't cut into the lead any further and lost 67-48.
Sanders finished with a game-high 23 points for Chaska as the Hawks hit six three-pointers in the game and was 15 from 20 from the free throw line.
Shakopee's Kate Cordes scored 14 points to lead the Sabers. Kelley Brennan added 11 and May Mitchell finished with 10 points.
The Hawks will play Eden Prairie for the section championship on Friday night at Chaska High School at 7 p.m.
Eden Prairie, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 3 seed Minnetonka 79-72 in the other section semifinal game after the Hawks defeated Shakopee.