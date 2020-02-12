A strong start and a balanced scoring attack led to the third straight win for the Sabers girls basketball team.
Shakopee jumped all over Lakeville South early and cruised to a 78-53 win against the Cougars on Tuesday night at Lakeville South High School.
That win was the third in a row for the Sabers and brings its overall season record to 15-8 and its South Suburban Conference record to 7-8 with three games left on its schedule.
The Sabers exploded for 48 first half points and went into the locker room leading by 23 points.
The offensive explosion was fueled by a balanced offense that had five players score 11 points or more in the win.
Delaney Jossart, Kate Cordes and Kelley Brennan each led the team with 14 points. Natalie Holte added 12 points and Paige Broze finished with 11.
Last Friday, Shakopee outlasted Prior Lake to win 60-57 at Prior Lake High School.
That game came right down to the wire as the Sabers broke a 57-57 tie by knocking down three free throws in the final seven seconds of the game.
With 20 seconds left in the game, Shakopee brought the ball up court and passed it around until they found Natalie Holte alone on the side of the court.
Holte took the pass attacked the basket and was fouled with 7.2 seconds left with the game tied at 57-57.
Holte knocked the first free throw for a 58-57 lead but Broze grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 5 seconds left.
Broze hit both free throws for a 60-57 lead and when Prior Lake's three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out, the Sabers celebrated the three-point win.
Shakopee trailed by seven points midway through the second half but scored seven straight points to tie it up at 24-24.
The Sabers would eventually take a 33-31 second half lead but it was back and forth after that as the two teams exchanged leads for most of the second half until the Sabers took the lead for good with seven seconds left in the game.
Holte, Broze, and Brennan all finished with 12 points for the Sabers while Cordes added 11.
Playoffs
The Sabers have three games left on its schedule before the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs start on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Shakopee wraps up the season next week with games against Lakeville North on Tuesday and against Apple Valley next Friday.