Onto the semifinals.
The Shakopee girls basketball will play in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals on Saturday after a convincing win in the quarterfinals.
Shakopee advanced to the semifinals with a 61-41 win against Edina and will face the No. 1-seeded Chaska Hawks in the semifinals.
That game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chaska High School. The other semifinal game between Eden Prairie and Minnetonka will be played immediately following the Sabers game.
Shakopee defeated Chaska 58-53 on Dec. 3 in the second game of the season.
To get to the semifinals, Shakopee dismantled Edina at home on Wednesday night by 20 points.
Kelley Brennan paced the Sabers to that win with a game-high 21 points. Natalie Holte added 14 points.
Shakopee pulled away in the second half after only leading by seven at halftime.
The defense picked up for the Sabers in the second half as they only allowed Edina to score 17 second half points.
Finale
Shakopee entered the playoffs having lost its final two games of the regular season including a 53-46 loss to Apple Valley last Friday in their final game of the regular season.
That loss put its final overall record at 16-10 and its South Suburban Conference record at 8-10.
They finished in a tie for sixth place in the final SSC standings with Prior Lake.
Farmington won the SSC title with a 17-1 record. Rosemount was second at 16-2.