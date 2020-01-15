The Shakopee girls basketball team cruised to a big win against Lakeville South to snap a three-game losing streak.
Shakope defeated the Cougars 66-35 at home on Tuesday night to improve its South Suburban Conference record to 2-5 and its overall season record to 8-5.
The game was tied at 8-8 early on but after that it was all Shakopee as they scored 10 straight points for an 18-8 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
That lead continued to grow as Shakopee went on another big scoring run, this time it was an 11-0 run to push the Sabers lead to 35-13. They would end the half leading 40-17 and would go on to win by 31 points.
Shakopee had 21 steals in the game and they converted many of those into points.
Kelly Brennen led the Sabers with 16 points with Natalie Holte kicking in 13 points in the win.
Prior to that win, Shakopee dropped its third game in a row when it lost 75-65 in overtime at Burnsville last Friday night.
Shakopee trailed by six at halftime 33-27 and 47-35 in the second half before storming back and sending the game into overtime
After trailing by 12, Shakopee scored 14 straight points to go up 49-47.
Regulation ended with the two teams tied at 62-62 before Burnsville outscored the Sabers 13-3 in overtime to win by 10.
Brennen led the Sabers with 21 points. Holte added 18 points and Paige Broze scored 11.