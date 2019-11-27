The Shakopee girls basketball team opened the season with a win.
Shakopee defeated New Prague 60-44 on Tuesday night at Shakopee High School to start the season off on the right foot.
The Sabers had three players score in double figures as they lead just about the entire game.
Shakopee lead 29-20 at halftime only to see New Prague start the second half hot and they cut the lead down to two points early in half.
After a timeout by head coach Juan Mitchell to calm things down, the Sabers got back on track and slowly pulled away for the 16-point victory.
Natalie Holte led all scores with 15 points for the Sabers. Delaney Jossart added 12 points and Katie Cordes scored 11. Shakopee had eight different players score in the win.
The Sabers return to the court on Tuesday as they host No. 8 ranked Chaska at 7 p.m. Chaska opened the season with a loss to No. 2 ranked Wayzata.