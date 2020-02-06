A late run helped the Shakopee girls basketball team win its fifth South Suburban Conference game of the season.
Shakopee outscored Eagan 20-9 in the last nine minutes of the game to pull away for a big 59-37 win on Tuesday night at Eagan High School.
The Sabers were led by Kelley Brennan, who scored a game-high 15 points in the win.
In all, Shakopee had nine different players score against Eagan. Delaney Jossart added 12 points and Natalie Holte scored 11.
Eagan stayed within striking distance until the late run by the Sabers helped them pull away. Shakopee led 24-17 at halftime and 39-28 with nine minutes left in the game.
That SSC win was preceded by a tough 48-35 loss to No. 9 ranked Rosemount last Friday night.
Paige Broze led the Sabers with nine points in the loss.
Shakopee stayed close with the Irish throughout and only trailed by four at halftime. The Irish outscored Shakopee 26-17 in the second half.
The Sabers also earned a 59-45 win against Champlin Park last Thursday night at Champlin Park High School.
Shakopee trailed the Rebels 29-28 but played a great second half to win by 14 points.
The Sabers defense held Champlin Park to just 16 second-half points while the offense poured in 31 points.
Brennan led the Sabers with 15 points in the win.
Those results improve Shakopee's overall season record to 13-8 and its SSC record to 5-8.
The Sabers have four conference games left on its schedule after it plays Prior Lake on Friday night.