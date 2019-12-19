A strong second half defensive effort helped the Sabers girls basketball team win its first South Suburban Conference game of the season.
Shakopee held Eagan to just 18 second half points as they cruised to the 68-47 SSC win on Tuesday night at home.
Besides the strong defense, the Sabers and head coach Juan Mitchell had a balanced offensive attack as four players scored 10 or more points in the win.
They were led by Natalie Holte's 17 points. Kelley Brennen added 15 points while Paige Broze scored 14 and Kate Cordes 11.
Another key to the win was Shakopee knocking down 18 free throws compared to Eagan's seven.
Prior to winning the game against Eagan, Shakopee fell to 0-2 in the SSC with a 64-53 loss at Eastview last Friday night.
Brennan led the Sabers with 15 points in the loss. Broze scored 14 points.
Last Thursday, Shakopee defeated Holy Angels 71-47 at Holy Angels.
Shakopee exploded for 42 first half points and cruised to the 24-point win.
Delaney Jossart had a game-high 17 points for the Sabers. Cordes added 15 and Holte 13.