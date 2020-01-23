Shakopee girls basketball
Maya Mitchell scored a team-high 20 points in the Sabers overtime win against Lakeville North.

After having lost three games in a row, the Shakopee girls basketball team has now won three games in a row.

Those three wins improves the Sabers record to 10-5 and its South Suburban Conference record to 3-5.

The third win in that streak came on Tuesday night when the Sabers outlasted Lakeville North 73-67 in overtime at home.

Shakopee trailed for most of the game against North but got a big three late in the game to tie it and send the game into overtime where they outscored the Panthers 12-6 to win.

With 36 seconds left in regulation Shakopee trailed 61-58 but was able to tie it up 12 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Sabers trailed 37-25 late in the first half but was finished the half by scoring the final five points to cut it to 37-30.

They started the half by scoring the first six points behind three-pointers by Natalie Holte and Delaney Jossart in the first minute of the half to cut it to 37-36.

Maya Mitchell had a team high 20 points for the Sabers. Kelley Brennan added 16 and Natalie Holte scored 13 points.

Prior to that thrilling victory, Shakopee held on to beat Edina 64-60 at Edina High School last Thursday night.

Shakopee jumped out to a big first half lead on the Hornets and held on when Edina made a run at them in the second half.

In the first half, Shakopee lead 10-9 early in the half but outscored Edina 28-14 the rest of the way for a 15-point halftime lead.

That lead grew to 45-23 as Shakopee scored the first seven points of the second half.

Edina fought back and outscored the Sabers 27-19 the rest of the way to cut the final score to 64-60.

Brennan led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Jossart and Paige Broze each scored 12 for the Sabers.

